iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,305,320. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.