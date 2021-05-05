iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,768,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,935,000 after purchasing an additional 234,658 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 94,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,066. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

