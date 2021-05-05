iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $416.16. 136,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,325. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $224.11 and a 1 year high of $449.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.95.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

