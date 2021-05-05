iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 115,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

