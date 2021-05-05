iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.06. 5,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.46. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $152.40 and a 1-year high of $238.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.