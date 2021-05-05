iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $252.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.81.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

