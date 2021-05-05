iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 294.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,249 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

