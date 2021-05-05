iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 186,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,357. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

