Issuer Direct (ISDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) is set to issue its Q1 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. On average, analysts expect Issuer Direct to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 million, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $139,444.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

