Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Announces Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, hitting $84.55. 350,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

