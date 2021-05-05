J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $523,500.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00.

JBHT stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.57. 624,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.