J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF opened at $181.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $189.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.97.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.