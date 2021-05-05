J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $149.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.