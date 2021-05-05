J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

