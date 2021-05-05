J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $237.20 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $127.41 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.29.

