J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $156.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

