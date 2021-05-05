Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.60, for a total value of $24,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00.

Shares of Square stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,426,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.38. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 368.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Square by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

