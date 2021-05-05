Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Jaguar Mining in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.59 million for the quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
