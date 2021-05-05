Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Jaguar Mining in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.59 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.65. The firm has a market cap of C$496.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.