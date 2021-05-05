James Halstead plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JHD opened at GBX 499 ($6.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 509.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 493.39. James Halstead has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 547.80 ($7.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.73.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

