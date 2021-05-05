James Halstead plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JHD opened at GBX 499 ($6.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 509.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 493.39. James Halstead has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 547.80 ($7.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.73.
James Halstead Company Profile
