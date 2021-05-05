Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 31,292 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,292 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $72.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.