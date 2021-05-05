Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,609 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $172,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $441.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.