Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $617,316,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equinix by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in Equinix by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,965 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $710.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.21.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

