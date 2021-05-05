Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.42 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vail Resorts worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $762,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

NYSE:MTN opened at $316.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.19 and its 200-day moving average is $284.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

