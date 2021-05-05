Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $88,906,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,260,160 shares of company stock worth $302,697,108. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $231.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 366.97, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

