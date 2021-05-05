Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Acquisition by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jaws Acquisition by 17.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Jaws Acquisition by 14.2% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JWS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. 836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,878. Jaws Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

