Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Announces Earnings Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.24. 23,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,099. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

