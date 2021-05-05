Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Abiomed, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Abiomed in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $305.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.92. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $180.29 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $130,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Abiomed by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

