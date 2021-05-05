Jefferies Financial Group Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.88% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

AAPL opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

