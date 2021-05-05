JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

