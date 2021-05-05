JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

