JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 599 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 141,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.