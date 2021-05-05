JJJ Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

WMT stock opened at $140.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.02. The company has a market capitalization of $396.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

