JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $57,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 649.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 210,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,197,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $195.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

