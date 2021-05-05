JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $76,000 Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.