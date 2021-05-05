JJJ Advisors Inc. Invests $83,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

GSLC stock opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

