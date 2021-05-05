JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JMP Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for JMP Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $357,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

