Joan E. Dickinson Purchases 800 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) EVP Joan E. Dickinson purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MPB opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPB. Stephens began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

