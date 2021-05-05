John Bradley Sorenson Sells 3,572 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:BSX opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
