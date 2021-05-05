John Bradley Sorenson Sells 3,572 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 84,206 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,411,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.