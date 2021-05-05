John Dobak Sells 25,000 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00.

On Monday, March 8th, John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.15. 37,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,090. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 152.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after buying an additional 470,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $5,755,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $8,756,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $4,703,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DMTK. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

