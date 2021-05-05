John G. Finley Sells 33,404 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BX opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $90.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 157,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,979 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

