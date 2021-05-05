John Kingman Purchases 598 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman bought 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £1,644.50 ($2,148.55).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.50. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £16.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

LGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

