Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:JCI opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after buying an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,585,000 after buying an additional 309,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

