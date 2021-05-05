Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $167.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

