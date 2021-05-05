Jonathan Tooth Purchases 90,000 Shares of Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) Stock

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) insider Jonathan Tooth bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$79,380.00 ($56,700.00).

Jonathan Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Jonathan Tooth 146 shares of Generation Development Group stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 105.55, a current ratio of 105.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Generation Development Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

About Generation Development Group

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers investment bond product solutions; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry.

