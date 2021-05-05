Jordan Park Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,539,000 after buying an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after buying an additional 92,584 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $57,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.49. 18,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,303. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

