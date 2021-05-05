JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €62.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.91 ($99.90).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €65.38 ($76.92) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €67.60 and a 200 day moving average of €61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion and a PE ratio of 31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

