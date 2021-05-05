JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 181.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 900,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 322,143 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 127,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $279.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. Analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

