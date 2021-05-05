JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 21,224 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 195.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $420.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.