JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,168 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Radius Health worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDUS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

