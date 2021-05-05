JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $674,000 Position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 226.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COFS opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

